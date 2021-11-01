Cougar Minute – November 1, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Kierra Wells, a senior from Columbus, GA. The events she highlights include:

November 2, 5pm – 6:30pm, “Synthesia on the Dome” at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center, second Music Under the Dome concert. Features prize-winning performers like Daniel Garcia, Alexey Trushechkin, and the Schwob Trombone Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Bradley Palmer. To get your ticket, visit ccssc.org/events

A Jazz Nightcap Concert is scheduled for November 5th at 9pm. Join us at the Studio Theater of the RiverCenter and hear the talent of our Schwob School of Music students. Go to music.columbusstate.edu to learn more!

Starting on November 5th at 7:30, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare will be performed at the Riverside Theatre. This play is another Fall production of CSU’s Department of Theatre. For tickets, please visit theatre.columbusstate.edu/productions.php

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.