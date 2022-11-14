Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, GA.

The events highlighted include:

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center presents the Knee-High Naturalists on Wednesday, November 16th starting at 9:15 a.m. Cost is $5 for children 2-3-years-old.

Schwob School of Music presents the CSU Choral Union at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 15th. Admission is free.

Schwob School of Music presents the Schwob Philharmonic Thursday, November 17th at 7:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Admission is free.

For more information on these and other events, go to events.columbusstate.edu.