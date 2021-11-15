Cougar Minute – November 15, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Danielle Lamb, a senior from Jackson, Michigan. The events she highlights include:

On November 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., come celebrate the holidays with us at WinterFest! The night on CSU’s Main Campus will include a walk-through light display, musical performances, and arts and crafts. To learn more, visit, winterfest.columbusstate.edu.

Join us for a night of music under the magical skylights of the Bo Bartlett Center! On November 16th, starting at 6pm, the Schwob School of Music will be presenting a Tuneful Tuesdays Special Event. With free admission, we would love to see you there. For more information, go to music.columbusstate.edu!



Come cheer on the Cougars as men’s and women’s basketball return home this week for several games. For more details, go to csucougars.com.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.