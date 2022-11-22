Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, GA.

The events highlighted include:

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning center presents the Knee-High Naturalists on Wednesday, November 23 rd starting at 9:15 a.m. Cost is $5 for children 2-3-years-old.

starting at 9:15 a.m. Cost is $5 for children 2-3-years-old. The Schwob School of Music presents the Amos Latin American Scholar Residency Recital Thursday, December 1 st , 7:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

, 7:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. The Schwob School of Music presents the Voices of the Valley Concert Friday, December 9th, 7:00 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

For more information on these and other events, go to events.columbusstate.edu.