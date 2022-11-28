Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, GA.

The events highlighted include:

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning center presents the Knee-High Naturalists on Wednesday, November 30 th starting at 9:15 a.m. Cost is $5 for children 2-3-years-old, free for adults.

starting at 9:15 a.m. Cost is $5 for children 2-3-years-old, free for adults. The Schwob School of Music presents the Amos Latin American Scholar Residency Recital Thursday, December 1 st , 7:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

, 7:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. The Columbus State University winter graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, December 9th. Turner College & College of Arts will be at 10 a.m. College of Letters and Sciences at 1 p.m. College of Education & Health Professions at 4 p.m. All at the Frank G. Lumpkin Center, main campus.

For more information on these and other events, go to events.columbusstate.edu.