Cougar Minute – November 29, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Nicole Sanders, a senior from Lanett, Alabama. The events she highlights include:

It’s almost time for WinterFest! The free, family-friendly event begins at 6pm on November 30th. Join us for our walk-through light show, musical performances, and more. To learn more about WinterFest, visit winterfest.columbusstate.edu.

On December 4th from 5:30 to 7:30pm, join us for opening night of “Liminal Light” at the Illges Gallery. Senior CSU art students will be displaying their thesis work. To learn more, go to art.columbusstate.edu.

Men’s basketball is back in the Lumpkin Center this Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 3:30! Come cheer on the Cougars as they take on Tuskegee University and Miles College. Tickets are available at csucougars.com



For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu