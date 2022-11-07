Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, GA.

The events highlighted include:

Schwob School of Music presents Student Chamber Music Concert Tuesday, November 8th at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Georgia Poetry Circuit Reading Friday, November 11th at the Bo Bartlett Center at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Monday, November 14th the holiday tip off with the Lady Cougars basketball starting at 5:30 p.m. followed immediately after at 7:30 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony.

For more events and information on attending Columbus State University, go to www.columbusstate.edu.