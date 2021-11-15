Cougar Minute – November 8, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Danielle Hoapilix, a senior from Oahu, Hawaii. the events she highlights include:

Join us this week for Sketching Under the Skylight at the Bo Bartlett Center on November 11. From 3pm to 5pm, come and draw from live models under the skylights of the center. To register, visit bobartlettcenter.org/events.



On November 13, grab your wand and fly to Oxbow as we discover the magic of nature and science at Frogwarts. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., learn to care for magical creatures, see the Muggle Museum and play a game of Quidditch. Purchase your tickets at oxbow.columbusstate.edu/frogwarts.

It’s time to apply to CSU for free! We’re waiving application fees from November 14 to the 30th. Start your journey as a Cougar at admissions.columbusstate.edu.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.