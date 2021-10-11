Cougar Minute – October 11, 2021

COUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Every Monday, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Wright Calhoun, a senior from Americus, GA. The events he highlights include:

It’s almost time for Homecoming at Columbus State! We’re welcoming students, families, and alumni to celebrate with a full calendar of events including the Homecoming Parade and CougarFest. See all the events at https://events.columbusstate.edu/homecoming/

Starting on October 15th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Dust and Dreams,” a contemporary art exhibit, open in CSU’s Illges Gallery. This exhibit features the work of Craig Dongoski. A public reception will occur from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 15th.

It’s never too soon to see if Columbus State is right for you! On October 16, come discover the possibilities at Discovery Day. Students and parents will have the opportunity to tour campus and its opportunities. Learn more at https://admissions.columbusstate.edu/visit/

