Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior for Snellville, GA. The events highlighted include:

Schwob School of Music presents student recitals at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts starting Thursday, October 20th.

High School Choral Invitational at the River Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, October 25th. Admission is free.

Coca-Cola Space Science Center Music Under the Dome series presents “Rhapsody of the Hemispheres” on Tuesday, November 1st.

For more information on these and other CSU events, visit events.columbusstate.edu.