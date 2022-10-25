Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Nicole Sanders, a senior from Lanett, AL. The events highlighted include:

CSU will co-host the 2nd Congressional Debate with Congressman Sanford Bishop and Chris West Wednesday, October 26th starting at 7 p.m. at University Hall. The debate will be broadcast live on WRBL and streamed on wrbl.com.

The Schwob School of Music presents the Contemporary Ensemble Concert at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Friday, October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center Music Under the Dome series brings “Rhapsody of the Hemispheres” from the Schwob Student Guitar Quartet on November 1st at 5 p.m.

For more information on these and other CSU events, visit events.columbusstate.edu.