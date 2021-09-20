Cougar Minute – September 20, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 partners with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Danielle Hoapilix, a Senior from Oahu, Hawaii. The events she highlights include:

CSU’s NCAA Top-10 finalist Men’s Golf team will start their Fall season on September 20th. They begin the season by playing against UNG’s Achasta Golf Club. Come support our Cougars as they drive home a win and find more matches at csucougars.com

On September 24th, the Miracle Riders return! Come join us in celebrating their arrival from the three-week motorcycle ride benefitting CSU’s pediatric nursing program. They’ll ride in during the Uptown Columbus Friday Night concert starting at 7 p.m., leading into a homecoming celebration!

At CSU’s Riverside Theatre starting September 24th, the Department of Theatre is starting off its Fall productions with “Pipeline” by Dominique Morisseau. For later dates and time, visit theatre.columbusstate.edu

