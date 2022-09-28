Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, GA. The events she highlights include:

Columbus State University Homecoming, September 26 – October 1. For a full schedule of events go to Homecoming 2022.

The Department of History and Geography’s Horrors of History Series, a series of disturbing films set in historical times. “The Witch” is the next offering Wednesday, September 28 th at 7:30pm at Arnold Hall, room 113 on the main campus. Admission is free.

at 7:30pm at Arnold Hall, room 113 on the main campus. Admission is free. The Leadership Institute offers the free online webinar “From Buddy to Boss” on Thursday, September 29th from 11am – 12pm.

For more events and information on attending Columbus State University, go to www.columbusstate.edu