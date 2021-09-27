Cougar Minute – September 27, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Danielle Lamb, a senior from Jackson, Michigan. The events she highlights include:

Cougars, let’s play golf! Men’s Golf has an Invitational at Green Island Country Club in Columbus this Monday and Tuesday. Find more athletic events and ways to cheer on the Cougars at csucougars.com.

It’s the fall return to the stage for Columbus State theatre. See an eye-opening perspective on the American education system in the play “Pipeline” from September 30 to October 2 at Riverside Theatre. Tickets are available at theatre.columbusstate.edu.



On September 30th, The Schwob Wind Orchestra will be playing in the Legacy Hall of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. This event begins at 7:30 and is free and open to the public.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.