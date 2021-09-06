Cougar Minute – September 6, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Nicole Sanders, a senior from Lanett, Alabama. The events she highlights include:

Come cheer on the Cougars at upcoming athletic events! Women’s soccer and men’s golf are back at home next week. Find your tickets at csucougars.com. Go Cougars!

Creative Critters Day at Oxbow Meadows is coming up on September 18! Free admission includes events like chalk art, nature hikes, picnics with tortoises and more. The event runs from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more at oxbow.columbusstate.edu.

Until September 25, “Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of The Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art” will be on view at the Illges Gallery in the CSU Department of Art. This exhibition contains artwork from Dr. Robert B. Feldman’s collection. It is free and open to the public!

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.