Cougar Minute: Week of August 16, 2021

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – News 3 is proud to partner with Columbus State University to promote some of the community events the university is sponsoring along with application, enrollment and other opportunities for prospective students.

The Cougar Minute, hosted by CSU students, airs each Monday during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Angelica Jenkins, a Senior from Douglasville, Georgia.

Some of the events and programs she features this week include:

Classes start this week at Columbus State University! CSU is excited to welcome students back with a full calendar of events just for them. And, stay tuned to events.columbusstate.edu for activities for the whole community.

This Saturday, August 21, join Oxbow Meadows for the third annual Great Georgia Pollinator Count. The free event is from 10am to 2pm and will have families head out on the trails to count local pollinators for this citizen science project. No registration is required for the event.