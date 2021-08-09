Cougar Minute: Week of August 9,2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 is proud to partner with Columbus State University to promote some of the community events the university is sponsoring along with application and enrollment opportunities for prospective students.

The Cougar Minute, hosted by CSU students, airs each Monday during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Danielle Lamb, a Senior from Jackson, Michigan.

Some of the events and programs she features this week include:

On Thursday, August 12, the Bo Bartlett Center presents “Sketching Under the Skylight” from 3 to 5pm. Call (706) 507-8432 to reserve your free spot to sketch a live model under the center’s skylight.

We are just weeks away from The Leadership Institute at Columbus State’s annual event to bring the best and brightest to Columbus. This year, The Forum is August 31 and will feature renowned speakers including award-winning artist, choreographer and actress Debbie Allen. You can register for the in-person or virtual event at theforum.columbusstate.edu.