Cougar Minute: Week of July 12, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 is proud to partner with Columbus State University each week to spotlight opportunities for prospective students as well as events the university is sponsoring that are open to the public.
The Cougar Minute is a weekly report, hosted by CSU students, that airs each Monday during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.
This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, Georgia. Some of the events she features include:
- Columbus State University’s “ROAR” new-student orientation continues throughout the summer, and there’s always more room for more Cougars to join the CSU family this fall. Learn more, schedule your campus tour and apply online – all at WWW.admissions.columbusstate.EDU.
- CSU Coca-Cola Space Science Center 25th Anniversary: July 16-17, free birthday celebration including a Friday night block party featuring food, games, LASER shows and an outdoor screening of The Green Slime. Since June 1996, CCSSC has served the city, and the region, as both an educational enhancement center and a popular tourist destination: https://www.ccssc.org/25anniversary/
- 2021 International Trombone Festival: Hosted by Schwob School of Music July 14-17. The mission of the International Trombone Festival (ITF) is to host an annual multi-day festival event that showcases the many styles of music performed by trombonists. Performances are open to the general public, with schedules being posted on the ITF website. All attendees must be vaccinated and will have to show proof of vaccination. (https://trombonefestival.net)
