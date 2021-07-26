Cougar Minute: Week of July 26,2021

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 is proud to partner with Columbus State University to help promote some of the community events the university is sponsoring along with application and enrollment opportunities for prospective students.
The Cougar Minute, hosted by CSU students, airs each Monday during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.
This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Kierra Mills, a Senior from Columbus.
Some of the events and programs she features this week include:
- Take your first steps as a future CSU Cougar during one of our in-person campus tours. Learn about CSU from current students and how your college experience can be “creative to the core.” Daily walking tours begin at 10 a.m. on our Main Campus and 2 p.m. at our RiverPark Campus. Plan your visit today by registering online.
- Become an arts insider on July 29 at a reception celebrating the Bo Bartlett Center’s latest exhibit — “Beyond Go Figure II.” The free event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., but you have to RSVP! Email bobartlettcenter@columbusstate.edu with your plans to attend.
- The Leadership Institute at Columbus State’s annual event to bring the best and brightest to Columbus is just weeks away. This year, The Forum is August 31 and will feature renowned speakers including nationally-recognized businesswoman Kat Cole. You can reserve your spot for the virtual or in-person event at theforum.columbusstate.edu.