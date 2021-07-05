Cougar Minute: Week of July 5, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 is proud to partner with Columbus State University each week to spotlight opportunities for prospective students as well as events the university is sponsoring that are open to the public.

The Cougar Minute is a weekly report, hosted by CSU students, that airs each Monday during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Wright Calhoun, a senior from Americus, Georgia. Some of the events he features include:

ROAR: July 8. Our ROAR new-student orientation continues throughout the summer, and there’s always more room for more Cougars to join the CSU family this fall. Learn more, schedule your campus tour and apply online – all from admissions.columbusstate.edu.

Bo Bartlett Center Sketching Under the Skylight: July 8 at Bo Bartlett Center from 3pm to 5pm. Call the center to reserve your free spot to sketch a live model under the center’s skylight.

CSU Coca-Cola Space Science Center 25th Anniversary: July 16-17, free birthday celebration. Since June 1996, CCSSC has served the city, and the region, as both an educational enhancement center and a popular tourist destination.

Honey Harvest at Oxbow Meadows: July 10 from 10am to 3pm. $5 admission. Extraction demonstrations, raw honey sales, crafts, story time, live animal interactions.

For more events and information on attending Columbus State University, visit: www.columbusstate.edu