CSU Department of Theatre & Dance: Summer Repertory Productions
- Leading Ladies
- In this hilarious comedy two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.
- When? June 22, 2023 | Time? 7:30PM – 10:00PM | Where? CSU Riverside Theatre
- The Prom
- Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves.
- When? June 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th, 30th & July 1st | Time? 7:30PM | Where? CSU Riverside Theatre
- Judy Moody & Stink
- When the Moody family takes a weekend trip to “Artichoke” Island, third-grader Judy and her little brother Stink don’t know what to expect.
- When? June 20, 2023 | Time? 10:00AM – 11:30AM | Where? CSU Riverside Theatre
ACTIV8 Summer Camp: Register Now!
- Summer is here and we are ready for Summer Camp! Have you signed your kiddo up for one of our awesome weeks? 10 weeks of Summer fun, with a different theme each week.
- When? May 30 – August 4
- ACTIV8 Summer Includes:
CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center: Astronomy Night
- We will be at the Overlook Pavilion in the Azalea Garden. We will begin our brief presentation at 9pm and then proceed to the telescopes afterwards.
- When? July 17th 2023 | Time? 9:00PM – 11:00PM | Where? Callaway Gardens (immediate left right after the Callaway main gates, follow the road to the far side of the “loop” around the parking area)