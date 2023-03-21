Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!
Softball
- Miles College: Wednesday, March 22nd
- USC Aiken: Saturday & Sunday, March 25-26
Click here for schedule and more information.
Employee Well Being: Creating Psychological Safety
- Tuesday, March 28th 11:00AM – 12:00PM
- This is a free online event
Diversity Forum
- Legacy Celebration: Lumpkin Center
- March 29th, 6PM – 4PM
- Diversity Conference: Cunningham Center
- March 30th, 9AM – 4PM
To learn more about events happening at CSU click here.