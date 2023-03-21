Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!

Softball

  • Miles College: Wednesday, March 22nd
  • USC Aiken: Saturday & Sunday, March 25-26

Click here for schedule and more information.

Employee Well Being: Creating Psychological Safety

  • Tuesday, March 28th 11:00AM – 12:00PM
    • This is a free online event

Diversity Forum

  • Legacy Celebration: Lumpkin Center
    • March 29th, 6PM – 4PM
  • Diversity Conference: Cunningham Center
    • March 30th, 9AM – 4PM

To learn more about events happening at CSU click here.