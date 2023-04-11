Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!

Happy 53rd Birthday CODY!

  • Celebration Cody the Cougar’s Birthday on Wednesday, April 12th.
    • Free Admission to the 5:00 PM softball game, games, activities and birthday treats.
    • Where? Cougar Field
  • To learn more about this event, click here.

Recitals and Concerts: Presented by Schwob School of Music!

  • Where? Legacy Hall, Riverpark Campus
  • When? Throughout April
  • Admission? Free
  • To learn more about this event, click here.

Summer & Fall Course Registration

  • There are many benefits for taking summer courses at CSU:
    • You can catch up on credits you are missing
    • Keep up to stay on track for graduation.
    • Get ahead and graduate faster.
  • To learn more about Registration click here.