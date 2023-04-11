Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!
Happy 53rd Birthday CODY!
- Celebration Cody the Cougar’s Birthday on Wednesday, April 12th.
- Free Admission to the 5:00 PM softball game, games, activities and birthday treats.
- Where? Cougar Field
- To learn more about this event, click here.
Recitals and Concerts: Presented by Schwob School of Music!
- Where? Legacy Hall, Riverpark Campus
- When? Throughout April
- Admission? Free
- To learn more about this event, click here.
Summer & Fall Course Registration
- There are many benefits for taking summer courses at CSU:
- You can catch up on credits you are missing
- Keep up to stay on track for graduation.
- Get ahead and graduate faster.
- To learn more about Registration click here.