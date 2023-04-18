Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!
One CSU Sustainability Fair: Wednesday, April 19th
- Columbus State University’s annually Sustainability Fair promotes environmentally friendly programs conducted by the university and includes local businesses that also promote sustainable practices and gives them a chance to promote their services and products.
- Where? Woodruff Park
- Time? 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Cost? Free
Reptilefest: Saturday, April 22nd
- With new hands-on activities, live animal shows, environmental presentations, vendors and more for the whole family, you will not want to miss this annual festival.
- Where? Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center
- Time? 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Cost? Adults – $8 | Children – $5 | 2 & under – Free
Autism Awareness Carnival: Saturday, April 22nd
- Lots of activities, games, and education concerning Autism.
- Where? Frank Brown Hall at CSU’s Uptown Riverpark Campus
- Time? 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Cost? Free