Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!

One CSU Sustainability Fair: Wednesday, April 19th

  • Columbus State University’s annually Sustainability Fair promotes environmentally friendly programs conducted by the university and includes local businesses that also promote sustainable practices and gives them a chance to promote their services and products.
    • Where? Woodruff Park
    • Time? 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Cost? Free

Reptilefest: Saturday, April 22nd

  • With new hands-on activities, live animal shows, environmental presentations, vendors and more for the whole family, you will not want to miss this annual festival.
    • Where? Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center
    • Time? 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Cost? Adults – $8 | Children – $5 | 2 & under – Free

Autism Awareness Carnival: Saturday, April 22nd

  • Lots of activities, games, and education concerning Autism.
    • Where? Frank Brown Hall at CSU’s Uptown Riverpark Campus
    • Time? 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Cost? Free