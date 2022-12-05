Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.
The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.
This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, GA.
The events highlighted include:
- Graduate Hooding Ceremony, which is recognizing those graduates completing their Master’s, Specialist in Education, or Doctoral Degrees. This will take place on Thursday, December 8th, at 6:00PM
- Graduation Ceremonies on Friday, December 9th. Turner College & College of Arts time of graduation is at 10:00AM, College of Letters and Science is at 1:00PM and College of Education & Health Professions.
- Schwob School of Music Presents: Voices of the Valley Concert at River Center for the Performing Art at 7:00 PM. Admission is Free.