Great Southeast Pollinator Census

Head out on to the trails to count our local pollinators for this citizen science project that is perfect for the whole family. This is a free event at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. No registration is required.

Date Saturday, August 19th | Time 11 AM – 3 PM

Student Job Fair

Students interested in finding a part-time job while taking classes will be able to meet employers, who are eager to hire CSU students. Come to the main campus Schwob Memorial Library to find the part-time job that fits your schedule and interests!

Date Wednesday, August 23rd | Time 10 AM – 3 PM

FACT and FIGURES

This installation presents some of the very best contemporary realist paintings from the holdings of The Columbus Museum. Admission is free at the Bo Bartlett Center.

Date Through August 26th | Time 11 AM – 4 PM

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.