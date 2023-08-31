Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and air Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

The week’s highlights include:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

CSU will cut the ribbon on the new office of Military-Connected Student Services building. Information about new programs and services benefiting current and future military-connected students will be given. Reception will follow.

Date Tuesday, August 29 | Time 2 PM | Where 117 Schuster Student Success Center Main Campus 4225 University Avenue Columbus

Enviro Explorers

Explore the grounds of Oxbow Meadows.

Date Beginning Wednesday, August 30th | Time One-hour sessions beginning at 10 AM | Where 3535 South Lumpkin Road

Student & Faculty Recitals

Fall semester is under way which means student and faculty recitals resume. Events are free throughout campus.

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.