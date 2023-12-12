Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Tuesdays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Current Exhibitions at the Bo Bartlett Center

Two exhibitions are nearing their end at the Bo Bartlett Center. Make plans to see these before they go.

Big Stories – thru December 16

Unstuck in Time: St EOM, Pasaquan, Here, Now – thru December 16

DATE: Now thru December 16 | WHERE: Bo Bartlett Center

Sketching Under the Skylight

This series encourages participants to catch the creative spirit while drawing a live model under the center’s skylights. This event happens every second Thursday of the month and is FREE Admission and open to the public. Bring your own art supplies.

DATE: Thursday, December 14th | TIME: 3-5PM | WHERE: Bo Bartlett Center

Holiday Tree at Columbus State University

Don’t forget to see the Holiday Tree. The tree provides a great backdrop for your holiday pictures.

DATE: Throughout December | WHERE: Next to the Student Recreation Center