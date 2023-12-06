Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Tuesdays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Commencement Exercises

In-person ceremonies at Columbus State‘s Lumpkin Center and celebrations for our Fall 2023 graduates. For those who cannot join us in person, the university will continue to live-stream the commencement ceremonies.

9 a.m. College of the Arts; Turner College of Business & Technology

12:30 p.m. College of Letters and Sciences

4 p.m. College of Education and Health Professions

DATE: Friday, December 8th | TIMES: Various | WHERE: Frank G Lumpkin Center, Main Campus

Current Exhibitions at the Bo Bartlett Center

Three exhibitions are nearing their end at the Bo Bartlett Center. Make plans to see these before they go.

Big Stories – thru December 16

Unstuck in Time: St EOM, Pasaquan, Here, Now – thru December 16

Instruments of Historic Personality – thru December 9

WHERE: Bo Bartlett Center

Holiday Tree at Columbus State University

Don’t forget to see the Holiday Tree. The tree provides a great backdrop for your holiday pictures.

DATE: Throughout December | WHERE: Next to the Student Recreation Center

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.