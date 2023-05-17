Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!
Junior Beekeeper Spring Workshop: Saturday, May 20th
- Discover what it means to be a beekeeper and the wonders of these pollinators in this 1 day workshop!
- Time? 9:00 AM – NOON
- Where? Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center – 3535 South Lumpkin Road
- Learn more here.
Explore Arts, Science, and Outdoors
- Bo Bartlett Center – 921 Front Avenue
- Cocoa Cola Space Science Center – 701 Front Avenue
- Oxbow Meadows – 3535 South Lumpkin Road
Summer & Fall Course Registration
- There are many benefits for taking summer courses at CSU:
- You can catch up on credits you are missing
- Keep up to stay on track for graduation.
- Get ahead and graduate faster.
- To learn more about Registration click here.