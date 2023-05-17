Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!

Junior Beekeeper Spring Workshop: Saturday, May 20th

  • Discover what it means to be a beekeeper and the wonders of these pollinators in this 1 day workshop!
    • Time? 9:00 AM – NOON
    • Where? Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center – 3535 South Lumpkin Road
    • Learn more here.

Explore Arts, Science, and Outdoors

  • Bo Bartlett Center – 921 Front Avenue
  • Cocoa Cola Space Science Center – 701 Front Avenue
  • Oxbow Meadows – 3535 South Lumpkin Road

Summer & Fall Course Registration

  • There are many benefits for taking summer courses at CSU:
    • You can catch up on credits you are missing
    • Keep up to stay on track for graduation.
    • Get ahead and graduate faster.
  • To learn more about Registration click here.