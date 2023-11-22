Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Tuesdays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Sketching Under the Skylight

This series encourages participants to catch the creative spirit while drawing a live model under the center’s skylights. This event happens every second Thursday of the month and is FREE Admission and open to the public.

DATE: Thursday, December 14th | TIME: 3-5 PM | WHERE: Bo Bartlett Center

Schwob School of Music Presents Music Recitals

End of semester music performances by both students and faculty resume after Thanksgiving. See the Columbus State University events website for details.

DATE: Week of November 20th | TIME: Varies | WHERE: Legacy Hall at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

Holiday Tree at Columbus State University

Don’t forget to see the Holiday Tree. The tree provides a great backdrop for your holiday pictures.

DATE: Throughout December | WHERE: Next to the Student Recreation Center

Form more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.