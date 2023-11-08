Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Tuesdays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

The Ledger-Enquirer Historic Photograph Collection

This momentous occasion is the culmination of years’ worth of work and we are proud to make it officially open and available to the public. The collection consists of over 100,000 images documenting businesses, events, street scenes, and people’s daily life in and around Columbus. It represents an enormous part of our past that will enrich the study and understanding of Columbus and its history in innumerable ways.

DATE: Opening reception Thursday, November 9th | TIME: 5:30PM – 7PM | WHERE: Schwob Memorial Library Main Campus

Sketching Under the Skylight

This series encourages participants to catch the creative spirit while drawing a live model under the center’s skylights. This event happens every second Thursday of the month and is FREE Admission and open to the public.

DATE: Thursday, November 9th | TIME: 3PM – 5PM | WHERE: Bo Bartlett Center, RiverPark Campus

BizPitch Columbus – A StartUP Pitch Competition

Georgia’s premier business pitch competition is returning! Join us on November 9 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center from 5:00 – 8:30 PM for an evening of entrepreneurship, networking, and local vendors. Four entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to win up to $15,000 for their startup. Proudly hosted by StartUP Columbus in partnership with Columbus State University’s Turner College of Business & Technology. Event is free and open to the public.

DATE: Thursday, November 9th | TIME: 5PM – 8:30PM | WHERE: Columbus Convention and Trade Center

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.