Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Tuesdays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Columbus State University Homecoming

The 2023 Homecoming kicks off Monday, October 16th and concludes Saturday, October 21st. Don’t miss out on the annual CSU Homecoming parade at 6:30 PM Friday evening on Broadway. The Uptown Fall concert series follows the parade. Saturday at noon is the CougarFest followed by the Homecoming Women’s soccer game at 2 PM. Check out the Homecoming events webpage for the full list of the week’s events.

Presidential Investiture of Dr. Stuart Rayfield

Columbus State University will officially install Dr. Stuart Rayfield as its sixth president in an investiture ceremony on Friday, Oct. 20. The ceremony, open to the public, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time in the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center on the university’s Main Campus.

Date Friday, October 20th | Time 10:30 AM | Where Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center, Main Campus

Grand Opening and Vine Cutting of the Walt & Frank Chambers Birding Trail

Join Oxbow Meadows for the Grand Opening of the Walt & Frank Chambers Birding Trail. This free event for the entire family will include a ribbon cutting, Birds of Prey show, guided hikes, kids crafts, and more!

Date Saturday, October 21st | Time 9 AM | Where Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, 3535 South Lumpkin Road

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University event calendar.