Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Tuesdays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Into the Woods

The Joyce and Henry Schwob School of Music presents “Into the Woods.”

Date Thursday, October 12 – Saturday, October 14 | Time 7:30 PM | Where CSU Riverside Theatre

Sketching Under the Skylight

This series encourages participants to catch the creative spirit while drawing a live model under the center’s skylights. This event happens every second Thursday of the month and is FREE Admission and open to the public.

Date Thursday, October 12th | Time 3-5 PM | Where Bo Bartlett Center

Columbus State University Homecoming

The 2023 Homecoming kicks off Monday, October 16th and concludes Saturday, October 21st. A variety of events will be available for students, alumni, and the community.

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.