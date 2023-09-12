Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Sketching Under the Skylight

This series encourages participants to catch the creative spirit while drawing a live model under the center’s skylights. This event happens every second Thursday of the month and is FREE Admission and open to the public.

Date Thursday, September 14 | Time 3-5 PM | Where Bo Barlett Center

Unstuck in Time: St. EOM, Pasaquan, Here, Now

This exhibition delves into the profound influence of St. EOM on contemporary artists who have been captivated by Pasaquan and its spiritual concepts.

Opening events:

Date Opening Friday, September 15 (through December 16th) | Time 6 PM – 8 PM | Where Bo Bartlett Center

Date Saturday, September 16 | Time 5:03 PM – 8:15 PM | Where Pasaquan 238 Eddie Martin Rd, Buena Vista, GA 31803

Astronomy Night

You’re invited to the Coca-Cola Space Science Center on Saturday, September 23rd, for the next of our series of free Astronomy Nights! We’ll begin at 7 p.m. in our Omnisphere Planetarium, with Dr. Rosa Williams pointing out current constellations and bright objects in the evening skies. Weather permitting, we will then move outside to telescopes on our South Lawn to view the Waxing Gibbous Moon, and other night sky objects such as: Saturn, The Summer Triangle and meteor showers if bright enough to view.

Date Saturday, September 23 | Time 7 PM – 10:30 PM | Where Omnisphere Theater 701 Front Avenue

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.