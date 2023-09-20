Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Simon Schwob Memorial Commemorates Constitution Day

A conversation about banned books and the First Amendment.

Date Tuesday, September 19th | Time 12:30 PM | Where Library Forum

Doing Less

Organized by Leadership Institute at Columbus State University. This session is not about doing more with less. It’s about doing less. We often ask ourselves, what more should I be doing? When maybe the question should be what should I stop doing? In this webinar, we will explore the underutilized action of subtraction and consider how might your life and work be better and more meaningful by doing less.

Date Thursday, September 21 | Time 11 AM | Where Virtual – Registration required

Astronomy Night

You’re invited to the Coca-Cola Space Science Center on Saturday, September 23rd, for the next of our series of free Astronomy Nights! We’ll begin at 7 p.m. in our Omnisphere Planetarium, with Dr. Rosa Williams pointing out current constellations and bright objects in the evening skies. Weather permitting, we will then move outside to telescopes on our South Lawn to view the Waxing Gibbous Moon, and other night sky objects such as: Saturn, The Summer Triangle and meteor showers if bright enough to view.

Date Saturday, September 23 | Time 7 PM | Where Omnisphere Theater 701 Front Avenue

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.