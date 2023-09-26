Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Tuesdays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Exhibitions at the Bo Bartlett Center

Now through December 16th, you can view three exhibits.

Big Stories

From Homer to Shakespeare to Spielberg, the history of Western Culture has been driven by the narrative arc. Stories tell the tales of our lives.

Unstuck in Time: St. EOM, Pasaquan, Here, Now

This exhibition delves into the profound influence of St. EOM on contemporary artists who have been captivated by Pasaquan and its spiritual concepts.

Instruments of Historic Personality

The goal for this exhibit was to provide visitors with the kind of immersive experience that the Sigal Music Museum provides on its premises, but showcasing the talent of the Schwob School of Music’s talent through performances on the instruments in the Bo Bartlett Center’s facilities.

Date Now through December 16th | Where Bo Bartlett Center

Music Under the Dome

The Music Under the Dome series continues with “Mirrored Fountains.”

Date Tuesday, October 3rd | Time 5:00 PM | Where Coca-Cola Space Science Center

Help the Hooch

Join the community and assist in cleaning up our rivers, lakes, streams, and watershed!

Date Saturday, October 7th | Time 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM | Where Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.