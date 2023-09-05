Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Korean War Symposium Series

The first of a three part series studying the Korean War armistice begins Thursday, September 7th.

Date Thursday, September 7 | Time 7 PM | Where 1304 Frank Brown Hall at RiverPark Campus

Sketching Under the Skylight

This series encourages participants to catch the creative spirit while drawing a live model under the center’s skylights. This event happens every second Thursday of the month and is FREE Admission and open to the public.

Date Thursday, September 14 | Time 3-5 PM | Where Bo Barlett Center

Unstuck in Time: St. EOM, Pasaquan, Here, Now

This exhibition delves into the profound influence of St. EOM on contemporary artists who have been captivated by Pasaquan and its spiritual concepts.

Opening events:

Date Opening Friday, September 15 (through December 16th) | Time 6 PM – 8 PM | Where Bo Bartlett Center

Date Saturday, September 16 | Time 5:03 PM – 8:15 PM | Where Pasaquan 238 Eddie Martin Rd, Buena Vista, GA 31803

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.