“The Dream Lives:” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Dr, Martin Luther King. Jr. will forever be celebrated in the United States of America.

Folks across the nation are taking time this weekend and on Monday, his National holiday, to honor and commemorate what he did for Civil Rights.

Today in Columbus, folks across racial lines, came out and supported the “The Dream Lives:” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration” that the Columbus Consolidated Government put on.

Early Saturday morning, runners took their mark to kick off the all-day event with a 5K run.

After that, a procession – the included Columbus High School bands, historically black sororities and fraternities, and other organizations – took place on 1st and 10th avenues.

The procession led to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center where more festivities happened.

Inside, folks could gaze at art from local artists and Muscogee County students.

“Columbus has got so much talent I mean it was such a great idea for the committee to add an art component. I talked to one young lady and she said she sold her first painting. Its just awesome, the school kids and the Columbus artist guild, the Columbus collective, its a lot of talented folks,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

Folks could get information about upcoming elections or get questions answered from organizations like New Horizons or Girls Inc.

Good food and good music were inside as well. And you could eat and listen as your children played in the Kids Zone.