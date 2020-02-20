The Garden at Calvary helps one of their resident’s celebrate their 103rd birthday

A local assisted living facility helped one of their residents celebrate her 103rd birthday.

The Garden at Calvary celebrated all the February birthdays today and gave Eleanor Tanner a special shout out.

The army veteran is the oldest resident at the facility. To celebrate her birthday they brought her cake and ice cream to enjoy with her family and friends. They also gifted her with her favorite candy, a huge kit kat bar.

Caretakers at the facility say a lesson they’ve learned from Tanner is to take each day with a bit of joy and happiness.