“The Juicy Seafood” addresses allegations of credit card fraud by employees

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Some folks who enjoyed a nice meal at the new Columbus restaurant “The Juicy Seafood” say their experience wasn’t so nice after the unexpected happened.

Several reports surfaced of some employees at the new popular restaurant taking pictures of customer’s credit cards and allegedly paying their own bills with it.

Post via Columbus Concerned Citizens forum

There were about three posts on the Columbus Concerned Citizens forum discussing the issue and telling other Columbus people to either not go to the restaurant or to simply just pay with cash.

News 3 spoke with the manager about the situation. He says the allegations are false.

“I do know that one server was taking a picture from the credit card receipt because the customer wrote a sentence down saying this service is so great and then (inaudible) the server took the picture down to show the customer showing appreciation to the server,” says the manager.

Now, the establishment is now changing the way they handle transactions. The restaurant says they’ve spoken with their employees and now have “only a designated cashier or manager will handle all transactions. This is a rare occurrence but we will use this obstacle to improve Juicy Seafood.”

The restaurant also says if anyone can bring in QUOTE “SOLID PROOF that our waitresses have done such” END QUOTE, they are offering a reward of $100 in cash along with a $200 gift card.

Stay with News 3 is this story develops.