COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Dr. Delmar Edwards Black History Museum will present “The Musical Magic of Motown” on Saturday, August 31, at 8 pm at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Uptown Columbus.

You still have time to get your tickets, too.

Paula Egins & Tamela Ransom joined News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” to discuss the upcoming night of music and fun– and how the ticket sales benefit a very worthy cause, the Dr. M. Delmar Edwards Black History Museum.