COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, the Plummer Home for Homeless Veterans Board Chairman Greg Jordan announced this year’s Annual Crawfish Boil to support Homeless Veterans is being held on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

According to Chairman Jordan, two locally-owned businesses, Cajun Cousins and LOCO Cookers, will provide “authentic cuisine, celebrity guest chefs, and live music to show their support of our veterans.”

In a press release from The Plummer Home for Homeless Veterans, it states the event will be an “all-you-can-eat extravaganza” held at the Uptown Courtyard behind the Mabella Loft and Salt Cellar. Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased online at The Plummer Home website.

A brochure detailing The Plummer Home for Homeless Veterans’ mission and services.

A brochure detailing The Plummer Home for Homeless Veterans’ mission and services.

The Plummer Home for Homeless Veterans encourages the public to attend, stating that “you can help make a difference by supporting the mission of the Plummer Home to restore their Supportive Housing Program, providing residential housing and assistance to those struggling with joblessness, homelessness addiction, incarceration, and other life-altering challenges.”