COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Protege Project hosted its 6th annual Keep Columbus Warm Christmas clothing giveaway on Wednesday.

The Keep Columbus Warm initiative provides those in need with food and clothing during winter. The initiative was created by Josiah Robinson in 2018 after going for a run in the winter and noticing the number of homeless people.

Robinson tells WRBL that after noticing the problem, he developed a plan to resolve it.

“I’m just grateful to be able to have the impact and just have the ability to help as many people as I can help people in need. I feel like if anyone can do it and they should,” shared Robinson.

Used clothing is collected year-round at various locations through a partnership with Columbus Parks & Recreation. The new items are donated by different organizations or bought by Robinson himself.

More information about the Keep Columbus Warm initiative can be found here.