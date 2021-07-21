The Salvation Army and Bikers Columbus Coalition to host Christmas in July toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Salvation Army and Bikers Columbus Coalition are set to host a Christmas in July toy drive and motorcycle ride to benefit the Angel Tree.

The toy drive will be held Saturday, July 24th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the The Salvation Army located at 5201 Warm Springs Road in Columbus.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program provides clothes and toys to families in need.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Captain Jason Smith says he has personally benefited from the Salvation Army and knows just how far generosity from the community can go.

“If it wasn’t for the Salvation Army, I’m not sure where I’d be today. As a beneficiary of the Salvation Army services, I know that it changed my life, I’m sure these gifts are expression of God’s love and can do the same for others,” said Smith.

The Bikers Columbus Coalition motorcycle ride will leave the Columbus Civic Center at 11 a.m. and will have a police escort to The Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Social Service Director Sendena Stewart-Scott has only been on staff for two months and said she’s excited to launch this first event.

“You know it’s so important to give back. Just the gratitude. Just being able to know that your gift has helped a child and helped children, and to help the parents who are facing financial hardships, that is rewarding in itself,” said Stewart-Scott.

After arriving at The Salvation Army, members of the Bikers Columbus Coalition will be present to meet event attendees and provide photo opportunities.

2 Tha Limit Motorcycle Club of Columbus hopes to lead by example by participating in community driven events.

“With us doing something positive in the community, and maybe they want to as well. Especially with the negativity that’s been going around here in Columbus, so it would be great to see us be a blessing to someone, so someone else can be a blessing to somebody,” said a member of 2 The Limit MC.

Event attendees are being asked to drop off a new or slightly used toy and are welcome to stay and engage in the free family fun.

The event will also feature a kids zone including popcorn, bouncy houses, and snow cones.