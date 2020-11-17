The Salvation Army opens donations early this year, November 27

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- With Christmas 38 days away, Columbus’ Salvation Army, is getting a head start on Christmas donations.

The Columbus Salvation Army, is taking the second wave of COVID-19 cases into consideration as they plan their holiday campaign. The non-profit has launched a rescue Christmas campaign in hopes to help those in need.

“It is a blessing that the Salvation Army, is poised to be able to continue to serve people even though the community has suffered economically,” Captain Jason Smith Said.

The Salvation Army has partnered with the local Walmarts, Hobby Lobby and Winn-Dixie to help reach their goal.

Last year the non-profit raised $1,032, this year they want to raise $1,500 with hopes of using that money to provide over 1,000 families with food , shelter and Christmas gifts.

“We believe in our community, The Salvation Army has been in the community for 125 years, we’ve been through World Wars, we’ve gone through a pandemic in the early 1900s. The Salvation Army has a firm foundation here in our community and were trusting in our donors and our community,” Captain Smith said.

The non-profit wants to use that money to help over 1,000 families by providing them with food, shelter and Christmas gifts.

Inside the local Walmart’s and Sam’s Club, shoppers can choose a child’s name off the Angel Tree and buy items off of their Christmas list and donate the items to The Salvation Army.

“Well, it reminds me of when I was a child. I’m a product of The Salvation Army, and what a blessing it was for my family to benefit from those services,” Smith said.

Also, new this year The Salvation Army is going digital. You can now pay with Apple pay or Google pay, you can donate from November 27th through Christmas Eve.