The vote is in: The National Infantry Museum is the Best Free Museum

For the second time, The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center (NIM) has been named the Best Free Museum in America by USA Today. The local museum was also named the third Best History Museum in America. These awards, which were voted on nationally, were announced today.

The voting extended from Jan. 20 to Feb. 17 of this year. During that month time frame, the NIM sat firmly in the lead for Best Free Museum. While the NIM was also nominated for the Best History Museum category, they jumped from eighth place to third before the voting ended.

“Just like they always say at the Oscars, we were proud just to be nominated,” retired Brigadier General Pete Jones, the President and COO of the National Infantry Museum Foundation, said after being notified of the win. “But to come away with first and third place wins – nationwide! – is testament to just how exceptional this museum is. Our visitors already know it, travel experts know it, and now this award will help us make sure everyone knows it.”

The NIM, along with more than 20 other museums across the country, were nominated by USA Today. The museum will be celebrating the awards at the Twice as Nice party this Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. at the museum.

The community is invited to this event and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will be there to cut the cake.

Winners of the Best Free Museum and Best History Museum are below:

Best Free Museum

National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center National Museum of Mexican Art Baltimore Museum of Art The Walters Art Museum Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Saint Louis Art Museum The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Museum at The Fashion Institute of Technology Cincinnati Art Museum Smithsonian Institution

Best History Museum