COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The WRBL News 3 team got out of the station and into a local food bank this week for Founder’s Day; an annual volunteer event held at Nexstar stations nationwide.

For 2023, we partnered up with Feeding The Valley Food Bank to help distribute food across West Georgia and East Alabama.

Feeding The Valley works with over 350 agencies such as homeless shelters, emergency food shelters, senior centers and more to distribute food for families in need.

To CEO Frank Sheppard, the support from WRBL comes at a good time.

“Feeding the Valley has appreciated the tremendous volunteer support this week from WRBL staff as they celebrate their Founder’s Day,” Sheppard told WRBL. “All week, team members have packed food boxes and prepared children’s meals to help our neighbors experiencing food insecurity. We are in the midst of our busy summer feeding programs and their support has been such a blessing during this time. Our sincere thanks to Joe McGuire and his team at WRBL.”

WRBL General Manager Joe McGuire says WRBL was glad to spend Founder’s Day with Feeding the Valley.

“This year, WRBL is proud to volunteer our time to support Feeding The Valley Food Bank,” said McGuire. “In fact, our team at WRBL has extended this annual day of service into a weeklong effort this year, with our employees working shifts throughout the week in support of driving out hunger across West Georgia and East Alabama.”

You can read McGuire’s full sentiment on the 2023 Founders Day event below:

“Founders Day is an annual day of service to give back to our community and to celebrate the founding of our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc, which is the largest local television station ownership group in the United States. In all 116 television markets across the country, our teams volunteer their time to support local organizations and give back to communities we live in ourselves. Last year, more than 4,200 Nexstar employees volunteered nearly 17,000 hours of service at 210 charitable organizations across the country.

With the food shortages we are seeing in the area, this work is more important than ever and we are grateful for the partnership we have with Frank Sheppard and the team at Feeding The Valley Food Bank.”