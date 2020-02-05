Thousands of high school students are coming to Columbus tomorrow – Here’s what to expect

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – This weekend is one of the busiest for Uptown Columbus. The Georgia Thespian Conference will be in town from Thursday Feb. 6 – 8.

The Thespian Conference, or ThesCon, helps high school students obtain possible college admission and scholarships along with invaluable experiences in arts education.

This annual event has a huge impact on Columbus. Larry Dooley, the Chair of Columbus State University’s Theatre Department says that ThesCon is an invaluable recruitment tool for their department.

“Well, it’s definitely the best recruitment tool we could ever have. And really, I think the key to recruitment is trying to get students to meet your faculty, to be in your spaces, and this is a built-in bonus for us, because that is exactly what they do,” said Dooley.

The Thespian convention not only aids Columbus State in growing their theatre department, it also is a huge boost to local businesses.

Jud Richardson, the owner of Fountain City Coffee, says that this convention is his busiest weekend of the year. ThesCon will even bring the small coffee shop a week’s worth of business in three days. While ThesCon makes downtown businesses busy, it is also one of the most exciting times of year, according to Richardson.

“During that weekend I really enjoy seeing just the kids’ excitement from the event. And them coming in-for some of them this is their first time coming into a real coffee shop. They’re away from home and just getting those experiences and stuff for the first time. Just their excitement keeps me excited,” said Richardson.

The annual conference brings over 5,500 high school theater students to the area, but attendance grows every year.