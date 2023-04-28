COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Active Threat Awareness Overview Session will be held for nonprofits and churches on May 2.

Emergency Management & Homeland Security, Safehouse Ministries, Valley Rescue Mission and Columbus Technical College are organizing.

The event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Patrick Hall auditorium on the campus of Columbus Technical College, 928 Manchester Expressway.

According to the organizers, recent tragedies at Covenant Christian School in Nashville and Old National Bank in Louisville are a wake-up call to have an emergency plan and review it periodically.

Some of the institutions may have current plans with protocols for emergencies like a fire, weather, or active shooter. But it is important to review and make sure that the organization is prepared.

Attendees of the session, those with plans and those without plans, will be briefed on how they can better prepare for risks and dangerous situations.

Interested organizations are advised to register on the event webpage.